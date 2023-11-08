Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Nov 8, 2023

Main Purpose of Role
To provide professional services as a developer.
An experienced professional who oversees software development projects, writes clean and efficient code, and provides technical leadership to a team of engineers. They are responsible for ensuring the quality and functionality of software solutions.
Required Minimum Education / Training

  • Information Technology Degree

Required Minimum Work Experience

  • 5 – 8 Development experience

Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required
Technical

  • Microsoft .NET Developer (Backend): .NET Core, Microservices, Entity core, Swagger.
  • Good knowledge software development principles and Agile SDLC and methodologies.
  • Working experience with Azure Devops and Git version control.
  • Good knowledge of Windows OS, Azure, IIS, etc. required.
  • Excellent knowledge of designing relational databases, normalisation, indexing, stored procs, views, user permissions using SQL, Sybase, Postgres, WatcomSQL, etc.
  • Advantageous – knowledge of tax calculations domain knowledge of HR, Payroll, T&A, Access Control, Delphi, BI Reports.

Key Performance Areas

  • Design, develop, test, refactor and support the Accsys product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle;
  • Research, design, develop and automate advanced software in SQL/Sybase/Postgres, etc.
  • Work well with team members and write clear and concise specifications and documentation.
  • Guide and mentor team members.
  • Design and develop normalised database structures, including tables, view, triggers, and stored procedures.
  • Provide training to colleagues as and when required.
  • Log all activity on the required platforms.
  • Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases, and client information strictly confidential by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.
  • Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests.
  • Perform required administration tasks timeously.
  • Continuous optimisation, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems.
  • Lead development team on database aspects of development

