Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Main Purpose of Role
To provide professional services as a developer.
An experienced professional who oversees software development projects, writes clean and efficient code, and provides technical leadership to a team of engineers. They are responsible for ensuring the quality and functionality of software solutions.
Required Minimum Education / Training
- Information Technology Degree
Required Minimum Work Experience
- 5 – 8 Development experience
Technical and Behavioural Competencies Required
Technical
- Microsoft .NET Developer (Backend): .NET Core, Microservices, Entity core, Swagger.
- Good knowledge software development principles and Agile SDLC and methodologies.
- Working experience with Azure Devops and Git version control.
- Good knowledge of Windows OS, Azure, IIS, etc. required.
- Excellent knowledge of designing relational databases, normalisation, indexing, stored procs, views, user permissions using SQL, Sybase, Postgres, WatcomSQL, etc.
- Advantageous – knowledge of tax calculations domain knowledge of HR, Payroll, T&A, Access Control, Delphi, BI Reports.
Key Performance Areas
- Design, develop, test, refactor and support the Accsys product suite through all aspects of the Development Life Cycle;
- Research, design, develop and automate advanced software in SQL/Sybase/Postgres, etc.
- Work well with team members and write clear and concise specifications and documentation.
- Guide and mentor team members.
- Design and develop normalised database structures, including tables, view, triggers, and stored procedures.
- Provide training to colleagues as and when required.
- Log all activity on the required platforms.
- Enforce confidentiality, keep all data, databases, and client information strictly confidential by following obfuscation and all relevant and related processes.
- Follow prescribed procedures to report on problems / queries / development requests.
- Perform required administration tasks timeously.
- Continuous optimisation, documentation and re-engineering of processes and systems.
- Lead development team on database aspects of development
Desired Skills:
- Sybase
- .Net
- SQL
- Backend
- Database
- Agile
- Swagger