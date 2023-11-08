Our client is a dynamic and innovative technology company in the Retail space that is committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of software development. We are seeking a talented Senior Software Engineer to join our team and play a key role in building highly scalable Python/Java web applications and services.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide influential insights into the technical design of high-visibility software products.
- Collaborate with the team to migrate C#, MSSQL programs, and legacy services to Java/Python, leveraging open-source databases like MYSQL and PostgreSQL in an AWS environment.
- Utilize repository systems like Team Foundation, Bitbucket, and GitHub.
- Contribute to quality assurance processes by writing unit tests, participating in code reviews, and adopting a Test-Driven Development (TDD) approach.
- Develop microservices and high-performance worker processes.
- Implement Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines using tools such as Jenkins, Docker, Kubernetes, and actively contribute to our DevOps practices.
- Optimize SQL queries for high performance and conduct load testing.
- Develop modern web applications using technologies like HTML, JavaScript, Angular, ReactJS, or Vue.
- Facilitate the migration of projects to cloud environments like Amazon and Google Cloud.
- Create Android mobile applications to complement our web application offerings.
- Collaborate in a client-facing application development environment with minimal supervision, taking ownership of implementation tasks.
- Enhance product value by writing high-quality, maintainable code adhering to industry coding standards.
- Identify additional tasks and mentor other developers in completing them.
- Promote teamwork and collaboration within the department.
Position Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Management Information Systems, or a related IT discipline, or equivalent experience, along with at least 4 years of experience in building high-volume, public-facing modern web applications.
- 3-5 years of experience in software development using modern languages such as Java, Python, and frameworks like SpringBoot, Django, Drupal, WordPress, PHP, or C#.
- Familiarity with scripting languages like HTML, CSS, XML/JSON, JavaScript/jQuery, Angular, and ReactJS.
