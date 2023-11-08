Senior Systems Engineer (Work From Home in US hours)

Senior Systems Engineer (Remote/WFH/US Hours)
One of our clients is a leading technology consulting and services firm providing the business community with managed infrastructure, cloud services, 24×7 helpdesk, custom application development, social media and software solution, services. For over 15 years, they have been providing services to clients within the New York/Tri-State area.
Our client is an MSP, looking for a Senior Systems Engineer to join their growing team on a full-time basis. This is a senior-level position suitable for someone with 5+ years of experience in a similar role in the MSP industry. They are looking for people who are passionate about technology and love making customers happy.
Responsibilities Include:
- Provide Level III remote and onsite support for the customer base including support of desktops, servers, network devices and cloud services. This includes break/fix, root cause analysis, and implementation of preventative measures.
- Lead the architecture, build out and administration of customer cloud environments.
- Provide Level III support to the Help Desk for escalated trouble tickets and back-fill Level II when necessary.
- Create and update documentation of customer and business support systems. Documentation includes customer setup guides, client configurations and network diagrams.
- Perform remote and onsite project work such as: client onboarding, office build outs, server and network installations/upgrades, workstation setups and migrations.
- Work with the partners to monitor and maintain various hosted services offerings.
- Ensure the integrity and timeliness of in-house and client system backups.
Client technology stack we currently support:
- Windows
- MS SQL
- Office 365
- Exchange online
- Azure hosting
- Azure AD
- Teams/Teams Phone
- Azure Virtual Desktops
- Nerdio (AVD/Azure Management)
- SentinnelOne
- Fortinet/Juniper
- OpenDNS content filter
- Proofpoint Email./smtp filter
- Microsoft Intune
- Microsoft MFA
- DUO MFA
The ideal candidate will possess:
- 5+ years of experience providing outstanding customer service via phone, email, and in person in a technical support/senior role.
- Experience working in a hands-on IT Support environment.
- Excellent troubleshooting methodology.
- Excellent verbal and written skills with a strength in technical diagrams and documentation
- Ability to effectively prioritize tasks and manage a request queue in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to think fast, make sound decisions and [URL Removed] and Proven Technical Proficiencies:
- Microsoft Windows Azure architecture and implementation
- Microsoft 365 – Exchange Online, Endpoint Management, Conditional Access policies, SharePoint
- Microsoft Server Systems: Server 2012 R2 and up (DFS, DFSR, Print Management, scripting)
- Fortinet, Juniper Firewalls, HPE switches, WAPs
- Server hardware
- Microsoft Exchange Server
- Client Operating Systems: Windows 10 and up
- Mobile Devices: iPhone, Android
- Networking Protocols: DNS, DHCP, VLAN’s, FTP, SMTP
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Firewalls
- Networking
- Operating Systems
- Customer Service
- Servers
- Office 365
- SQL
- Troubleshooting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract with no end date)
– US hours (up to 6 hours difference ; 3pm-11pm/4pm-12am)
– Work form home OR if you have a dedicated office you prefer to work from.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home
- International Exposure