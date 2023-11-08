SEO Analyst – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

ARE you au fait with all Google tools including Analytics & Console? Then our client, a dynamic Digital Marketing Agency wants your strong analytical self to be its next SEO Analyst. You will join a team executing SEO actions that are identified following their data review, so they don’t have to be able to implement the changes themselves. Working with the Technical Director, you will also help investigate issues and gather insight into ranking factors impacting the organic rankings of SEO clients. You will require a suitable Degree such as a BSc. Computer Science or similar, have 2 years’ work experience in an agency or similar environment where they have been in a junior/support role being comfortable working with data from multiple sources, able to interpret insights across different data sources. You must be proficient with Excel, have strong problem-solving skills & be fluent in both English and Afrikaans, able to read and write at a professional level in either language.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant qualification e.g., BSC majoring in Computer Science, or similar. Not looking for a marketing person that rather an analytical person.

Experience/Skills –

At least 2 years’ experience in an agency or similar environment where they have been in a junior/support role.

Very good understanding and working knowledge of SEO principles.

Completely au fait with all Google tools (including Analytics, Console, etc).

Comfortable working with data from multiple sources, able to interpret insights across different data sources.

Proficient in Data Analysis using Excel.

Fluent in both English and Afrikaans, able to read and write at a professional level in either language.

Problem-solving skills are a Must.

Able to read the data, understand what it’s telling them and from there, have a very good idea where to head to in order to solve a SEO problem.

ATTRIBUTES:

Willing and curious to learn new technologies and dig into new data sources.

Excellent time management skills.

Strong attention to detail and to accuracy in reporting.

Self-driven, works well alone as well as collaborating with others.

