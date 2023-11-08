Under-40s prefer Bitcoin over gold as an investment

More than three-quarters of under-40s would rather have Bitcoin than gold in their investment mix, according to a new survey from deVere Group.

The poll shows that 77% of clients aged under-40 would opt for the cryptocurrency over the precious metal in their portfolios to build their long-term wealth opportunities, indicating a resounding shift in the investment landscape.

While gold has traditionally been considered a safe-haven asset and a store of value, younger generations now see Bitcoin (BTC) as a more dynamic and potentially rewarding investment.

Year-to-date, BTC is up 112,75%.

In comparison, on Wall Street, the S&P 500 is up 13,97%, the Dow Jones 2,79% and the Nasdaq 29,76%.

“An overwhelming majority of respondents under the age of 40 expressed a clear preference for Bitcoin over gold as an integral part of their investment mix,” says Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group. “This trend signals a notable shift away from traditional investment assets towards the digital realm.

“Younger generations are more familiar with digital assets and the tech that underpins them. Bitcoin represents a digital-native investment option that aligns with their understanding of technology and their belief in the future of digital currencies. The rise of online transactions and digital payments also underscores the relevance of digital assets like Bitcoin.

“Respondents also cited the potential for high returns as a driving factor in their preference for Bitcoin,” Green says. “The cryptocurrency’s track record of significant price appreciation seems to have caught the attention of younger generations.”

Large financial institutions and corporations are integrating Bitcoin into their investment strategies and balance sheets. This institutional support lends legitimacy to Bitcoin and can further fuel its adoption, making it more appealing to younger investors.

In addition, its divisibility and ease of transfer across borders make it a versatile asset for individuals looking to diversify their investment portfolios. Liquid markets and 24/7 trading give the cryptocurrency an advantage over gold in terms of flexibility.

“In recent times, concerns about inflation will have likely driven Bitcoin’s appeal to investors too,” Green says. “Bitcoin’s fixed supply of 21-million coins is seen as a potential hedge against the devaluation of fiat currencies, making it a desirable asset for wealth preservation.”