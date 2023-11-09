A day without the Internet would cost $43bn

The Internet has become such an integral part of our daily lives that we often do not even think about how much we rely on it. But if the Internet were to go down globally for even just a single day, the economic impact would be enormous. Such interruption of online services would generate major disruptions across countless sectors.

According to data presented by the Atlas VPN team, a day without Internet in the world would cost $43-billion. The US and China almost make up half of the sum together, accumulating $21-billion.

The data is based on the NetBlocks Cost of Shutdown Tool. It estimates the economic impact of Internet disruption, mobile data outage, or app restriction using indicators from the World Bank, ITU, Eurostat, and the US Census.

The US, one of the most connected countries regarding Internet usage, would face huge losses of around $11-billion for a single day without online access. An outage would bring many economic activities in the US to a standstill. Both consumer spending and business operations would be severely disrupted.

China, it is estimated, would lose nearly $10-billion, though this figure may underestimate the true cost. With China’s heavy reliance on manufacturing and exporting goods globally, an Internet outage would significantly slow cross-border trade. However, China’s Internet censorship and economic restrictions make its potential losses hard to assess accurately.

The UK, with its robust e-commerce and financial services sectors, would lose approximately $3-billion. Online shopping drives many UK retail sales, while its sizeable banking industry relies on Internet connectivity to function efficiently. The economic harm for the UK would be substantial.

Japan is predicted to suffer around $2,7-billion in damage, given the vital role that advanced telecommunications and Internet technology play in its economy. From smart appliances to robotics, Japan’s innovative Internet-enabled technologies and services would halt without access.

Germany’s world-leading manufacturing industry forms the backbone of its economy, with Industry 4.0 driving automation and efficiency. Losing the Internet would severely inhibit Germany’s production and business operations, potentially costing $1,5-billion based on its GDP share and the high level of Internet dependence across its industrial sectors.

On the other hand, some countries – more specifically Oceanic islands such as Tuvalu, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, and Micronesia – would have the most minor losses if the Internet shut down for a day. These countries would lose no more than $50 000.