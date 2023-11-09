AI, HPC and quantum technologies synergise to advance innovation

The integration of high-performance computing (HPC) systems with artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries, ushering in a new era of innovation, says GlobalData, adding that this fusion is not merely about speed, but about smarter, data-driven decision-making.

While HPC faces challenges, including complexity and energy demands, the emergence of quantum computing is poised to offer more efficient solutions setting the stage for smarter innovation, the data and analytics organisation says.

“The fusion of HPC and AI is transforming data-heavy industries like genomics and astrophysics, shifting the focus from sheer speed to smarter, faster decision-making that accelerates innovation,” says Kiran Raj, practice head of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData. “With the rise of AI, traditional computing falls short, paving the way for cloud-based HPC to deliver the necessary scale and efficiency to meet increasing demands.”

HPC applications are fueling breakthroughs across healthcare, finance, government/defence, and energy, aiding in genomic research, financial risk assessment, meteorology, and energy efficiency. Leading HPC systems like the US’s Summit, Switzerland’s Piz Daint, China’s Tianhe-2A, and Japan’s Tsubame 3.0 are pivotal in diverse fields – from climate studies to defence simulations.

The Innovation Explorer database of GlobalData’s Disruptor Intelligence Centre highlights Huawei’s AI-driven solution for oil & gas, Mitsui and Nvidia’s supercomputer for drug research, and IBM’s Vela for broad AI application as the key HPC advancements in 2023.

HPC provides immense computational power, crucial for advancing AI-driven industry transformations. However, it is challenged by its complexity, significant energy demands, security concerns, and governance, especially within cloud-based frameworks.

“While costs and infrastructure requirements limit its wider enterprise adoption, the potential of quantum computing is noteworthy offering prospects for more efficient computing solutions,” says Raj. “It is important to recognise the current phase of quantum technology as one of rapid development, with its enterprise readiness and ability to exceed HPC limitations being closely watched by the industry.”