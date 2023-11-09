Application Architect

Nov 9, 2023

  • Interpret and apply approved enterprise architecture principles, policies, procedures in the architecture work.
  • Establish and maintain the application architecture domain (as-is and to-be architecture)
  • Provide input to business cases and architecture roadmaps as part of business continuity.
  • Publish and create awareness in the organisation on application architecture
  • Define and design architecture solutions that encompass all architecture domains
  • Work with ICT, and internal stakeholders to understand their strategic direction and ensure that the architecture is in alignment
  • Provide support to the solution architects to ensure that solutions are created and in alignment with the architecture landscape.

Desired Skills:

  • Case wise
  • Visio
  • Sparx
  • Application Architect

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

