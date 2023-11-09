Application Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Interpret and apply approved enterprise architecture principles, policies, procedures in the architecture work.
- Establish and maintain the application architecture domain (as-is and to-be architecture)
- Provide input to business cases and architecture roadmaps as part of business continuity.
- Publish and create awareness in the organisation on application architecture
- Define and design architecture solutions that encompass all architecture domains
- Work with ICT, and internal stakeholders to understand their strategic direction and ensure that the architecture is in alignment
- Provide support to the solution architects to ensure that solutions are created and in alignment with the architecture landscape.
Desired Skills:
- Case wise
- Visio
- Sparx
- Application Architect
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree