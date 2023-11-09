Applications Architect

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Application Architect to join our financial services client based in Centurion.

What you will be doing:

Design well architected and integrated applications trying to best design for the long-term capability and sustainability of the company.

Ensuring applications comply with security protocols and standards and align as well as possible with the larger group strategies. The ability to leverage innovative technologies due to value creation and innovation opportunities to move the organization into the future.

Create and maintain architectural diagrams and knowledge resources to ensure systems continuity.

Establish and maintain a system architecture that enables consumers to interact with the business capabilities through their preferred engagement channel, e.g., Web, WhatsApp, Mobile app, Telephone etc.

Establish and maintain web and reporting capabilities that enable development teams to deliver on business demands effectively and reliably.

Establish and maintain an engagement platform that will enable capability teams to independently host engagement systems while reusing shared authentication, authorisation, auditing, styling and defect tracking capabilities.

Establish and maintain a framework that enables developers to trace and investigate system defects and anomalies in an effective and repeatable manner.

Establish and maintain a framework that ensures compliance with security and auditing standards and policies.

Establish and maintain automated testing framework(s) that will enable development teams to automate functional and non-functional tests sustainably and effectively.

Establish and manage a community of practice to ensure engagement developers stay upto-date with best practices, productivity tools and technology trends.

Continuously evaluate development practices and tools to ensure long term sustainability, system reliability and cost-effectiveness.

Create and manage a practice that governs compliance with code quality, security, auditing and release management standards and policies.

Create and manage a framework that enables a TechOps team to monitor and manage system compliance with business SLAs.

Continuously review the applicability of new and existing technologies in the engagement environment to optimise efficiency and stimulate innovation.

What we are looking for:

Completed relevant degree/qualification in Computer Science, Information Technology, or equivalent

8 – 10 years of relevant experience or exposure of IT solution delivery

5 years relevant experience or exposure in software/application development.

3 years relevant experience leading a competency and/or community of practice.

Exposure to Agile Development environment, system development and implementation of large object orientated solutions

Experience in the investments industry with general knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies

Expert level knowledge of at least one client-side web framework (e.g., Angular IO),

OpenID Connect, oAuth2 and the Rest integration standard.

Expert level knowledge of NodeJS.

Expert level knowledge of at least one report generation technology e.g., JSReports.

Expert level knowledge of design patterns and best practices required for the development of responsive singe page applications.

Expert level knowledge of Ci/CD pipeline creation and management.

Expert level knowledge of at least one engagement testing frameworks.

Working knowledge of contains (Docker) and container runtime environments (Kubernetes).

Working knowledge of cloud capabilities, e.g. CDN, cloud storage, etc.

Working knowledge of application modeling and UML.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Angular

NodeJS

application architect

Learn more/Apply for this position