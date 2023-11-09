Business Systems Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

Nov 9, 2023

We are a dynamic and forward-thinking organization that is dedicated to enhancing healthcare systems and services in Pietermaritzburg and the surrounding areas.

We are committed to improving the well-being of our community by leveraging technology and innovative solutions. We are currently seeking an experienced Senior Business Systems Analyst to join our team on a short-term contract basis.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to identify system requirements and improvements.
  • Analyze existing healthcare systems and processes to identify areas for optimization and efficiency gains.
  • Develop detailed business requirements, process models, and system specifications.
  • Work with the IT team to implement and test system enhancements and changes.
  • Provide support and training to end-users on new system features and functionalities.
  • Conduct data analysis to extract meaningful insights and support data-driven decision-making.
  • Monitor the performance of healthcare systems, identify issues, and propose solutions.
  • Maintain comprehensive documentation of system configurations and changes.
  • Ensure compliance with industry regulations and best practices in healthcare systems.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field. Master’s degree is a plus.
  • Proven experience as a Business Systems Analyst with a focus on healthcare systems.
  • In-depth knowledge of healthcare industry practices, regulations, and technologies.
  • Proficiency in data analysis, system design, and process modeling.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills to effectively work with a diverse group of stakeholders.
  • Problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
  • Familiarity with healthcare-related software applications and tools.
  • Certification in relevant areas is a plus.

Desired Skills:

  • Health Care Systems
  • System Analysis
  • Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

