Business Systems Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

We are a dynamic and forward-thinking organization that is dedicated to enhancing healthcare systems and services in Pietermaritzburg and the surrounding areas.

We are committed to improving the well-being of our community by leveraging technology and innovative solutions. We are currently seeking an experienced Senior Business Systems Analyst to join our team on a short-term contract basis.

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborate with healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to identify system requirements and improvements.

Analyze existing healthcare systems and processes to identify areas for optimization and efficiency gains.

Develop detailed business requirements, process models, and system specifications.

Work with the IT team to implement and test system enhancements and changes.

Provide support and training to end-users on new system features and functionalities.

Conduct data analysis to extract meaningful insights and support data-driven decision-making.

Monitor the performance of healthcare systems, identify issues, and propose solutions.

Maintain comprehensive documentation of system configurations and changes.

Ensure compliance with industry regulations and best practices in healthcare systems.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field. Master’s degree is a plus.

Proven experience as a Business Systems Analyst with a focus on healthcare systems.

In-depth knowledge of healthcare industry practices, regulations, and technologies.

Proficiency in data analysis, system design, and process modeling.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills to effectively work with a diverse group of stakeholders.

Problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Familiarity with healthcare-related software applications and tools.

Certification in relevant areas is a plus.

Desired Skills:

Health Care Systems

System Analysis

Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

