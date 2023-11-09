Business Systems Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

We are a dynamic and forward-thinking organization that is dedicated to enhancing healthcare systems and services in Pietermaritzburg and the surrounding areas.
We are committed to improving the well-being of our community by leveraging technology and innovative solutions. We are currently seeking an experienced Senior Business Systems Analyst to join our team on a short-term contract basis.
Key Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to identify system requirements and improvements.
- Analyze existing healthcare systems and processes to identify areas for optimization and efficiency gains.
- Develop detailed business requirements, process models, and system specifications.
- Work with the IT team to implement and test system enhancements and changes.
- Provide support and training to end-users on new system features and functionalities.
- Conduct data analysis to extract meaningful insights and support data-driven decision-making.
- Monitor the performance of healthcare systems, identify issues, and propose solutions.
- Maintain comprehensive documentation of system configurations and changes.
- Ensure compliance with industry regulations and best practices in healthcare systems.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field. Master’s degree is a plus.
- Proven experience as a Business Systems Analyst with a focus on healthcare systems.
- In-depth knowledge of healthcare industry practices, regulations, and technologies.
- Proficiency in data analysis, system design, and process modeling.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills to effectively work with a diverse group of stakeholders.
- Problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Familiarity with healthcare-related software applications and tools.
- Certification in relevant areas is a plus.
Desired Skills:
- Health Care Systems
- System Analysis
- Business Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years