Cloud Engineer – Western Cape Century City

Our client is an innovative leader in their industry, combining cutting-edge technology and robust infrastructure to develop solutions that truly make an impact. They are revolutionizing the way we think about and interact with technology, and they’re doing it with a confident swagger.
Get ready to take your career to new heights ! Our client is seeking a Cloud Engineer who will be instrumental in designing, implementing, and managing robust applications and their underlying infrastructure on AWS. This is an opportunity to join a dynamic team, work on groundbreaking projects, and leave your mark on the tech world.
Responsibilities:
– Create scalable and secure microservices that will redefine the tech landscape .
– Develop and maintain Infrastructure as Code templates .
– Set up and maintain CI/CD pipelines to keep things running smoothly .
– Implement operational metrics and logging to keep track of everything .
– Review AWS costs for microservices to make sure we’re getting the most for our resources .
– Design, deploy, and operate microservices, with thorough documentation .
– Implement and test backup and disaster recovery strategies to keep our systems fail-safe .
Requirements:
– Proficiency with AWS, like a maestro conducting a symphony .
– Familiarity with microservice architecture and design patterns .
– Python programming abilities that would make Monty proud .
– Understanding of RESTful web services .
– Git Source Control skills to keep us on the same page .
– A keen eye for detail and problem-solving abilities to tackle anything that comes your way .
– Team player attitude because we’re all in this together .
– Diploma or degree in Information Technology/Computer Science or relevant AWS certifications .
– At least 3 years experience working with core AWS services and Python programming, and 2 years automating infrastructure provisioning and management .
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Python
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma