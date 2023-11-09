Cloud Engineer – Western Cape Century City

Our client is an innovative leader in their industry, combining cutting-edge technology and robust infrastructure to develop solutions that truly make an impact. They are revolutionizing the way we think about and interact with technology, and they’re doing it with a confident swagger.

Get ready to take your career to new heights ! Our client is seeking a Cloud Engineer who will be instrumental in designing, implementing, and managing robust applications and their underlying infrastructure on AWS. This is an opportunity to join a dynamic team, work on groundbreaking projects, and leave your mark on the tech world.

Responsibilities:

– Create scalable and secure microservices that will redefine the tech landscape .

– Develop and maintain Infrastructure as Code templates .

– Set up and maintain CI/CD pipelines to keep things running smoothly .

– Implement operational metrics and logging to keep track of everything .

– Review AWS costs for microservices to make sure we’re getting the most for our resources .

– Design, deploy, and operate microservices, with thorough documentation .

– Implement and test backup and disaster recovery strategies to keep our systems fail-safe .

Requirements:

– Proficiency with AWS, like a maestro conducting a symphony .

– Familiarity with microservice architecture and design patterns .

– Python programming abilities that would make Monty proud .

– Understanding of RESTful web services .

– Git Source Control skills to keep us on the same page .

– A keen eye for detail and problem-solving abilities to tackle anything that comes your way .

– Team player attitude because we’re all in this together .

– Diploma or degree in Information Technology/Computer Science or relevant AWS certifications .

– At least 3 years experience working with core AWS services and Python programming, and 2 years automating infrastructure provisioning and management .

Desired Skills:

AWS

Python

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position