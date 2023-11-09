Computer Technician at Adcorp – Western Cape Brackenfell

Responsibilities

Set up hardware and install and configure software and drivers

Maintain and repair technological equipment (e.g. routers) or peripheral devices

Install well-functioning LAN/WAN and other networks and manage components (servers, IPs etc.)

Manage security options and software in computers and networks to maintain privacy and protection from attacks

Perform regular upgrades to ensure systems remain updated

Troubleshoot system failures or bugs and provide solutions to restore functionality

Arrange maintenance sessions to discover and mend inefficiencies

Keep records of repairs and fixes for future reference

Offer timely technical support and teach users how to utilize computers correctly

Desired Skills:

Computer Hardware

Computer Technician

Computer Skils

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A client based in Brackenfell is looking to acquire an experienced Computer Technician that will be based at one of their sites in Brackenfell. The succesful candidate should possesess the following skills and experiences:

– Proven experience as computer technician or similar role

– Experience with LAN/WAN networks

– Thorough knowledge of computer systems and IT components

– Good knowledge of internet security and data privacy principles

– Excellent troubleshooting skills

– Very good communication abilities

– Exceptional organizing and time-management skills

– BSc/BA in Computer Science, engineering or relevant field

– Relevant certifications (e.g. CompTIA A+) will be an advantage

