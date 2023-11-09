Desktop Support Technician

Our client is looking for a skilled, motivated and dedicated Desktop Support Technician who would like to be part of their team.

Purpose of the job:

The Desktop Support Technician shall provide proven technical experience and insights to meet the IT needs of the company as well as installing, upgrading and monitoring software and hardware and backups for recovery clients. Maintain the essentials such as operating systems, business applications, security tools, webservers, email, PCs, local and wide area networking both hardware and software and mid-range server hardware. Provide service to clients assigned.







Key Responsibilities include but not limited to the following:

Manage backups and restores of local clients assigned

Facilitation of DR testing for all assigned clients

Provide technical advice on how clients can improve their ICT Infrastructure after testing

Keep up to date on new developments in the technology industry

Install and configure desktop hardware and backup software for assigned clients

Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements.

Diagnosing and resolving hardware, software, networking, and system issues when they arise.

Upgrade systems with new releases in accordance with IT change control Policy.

Provide support to clients during testing and invocation

Leadership Capabilities

Living their Purpose – Identifies and embraces the purpose and values and puts these into practice in their professional life.

Influence – Builds relationships and communicates effectively in order to positively influence peers and other stakeholders.

Performance drive – Seeks opportunities to challenge self; teams with others across businesses and borders to deliver and takes accountability for own and team results.

Strategic direction – Understands objectives for clients, aligns own work to objectives and sets personal priorities.

Talent development – Develops self by actively seeking opportunities for growth, shares knowledge and experiences with others, and acts as a strong brand ambassador.

Professional Capabilities

Knows the business and industry – Knows how member firm business works and keeps up to date on industry activities, marketplace trends and leading practices.

Manages to result – Takes responsibility for assigned areas and contributes to the successful realization of common goals.

Manages and executes projects – Prepares and manages work plans to ensure efficient and timely completion of work.

Solves problems – Identifies and solves problems objectively using analysis, experience and judgment.

Manages quality and risk – Understands and applies quality assurance and risk management procedures in all areas of work performed.

Manages change and ambiguity – Is adaptive and flexible in the face of change and ambiguity.

Technical Competencies

Solid technical knowledge in specific functional area.

Good skills in analysis and report writing.

Fully competent in Microsoft suite, and programs relevant to role.

Competent in Windows and Mac Support relevant to role.

Good understanding of business principles.

Behavioural Competencies

Communicates very effectively both in writing and verbally.

Displays good interpersonal and relationship building skills.

Exhibits strong need for development of self and others.

Focus on delivery.

Is highly adaptable.

Demonstrated focus on quality and strong awareness and management of risk.

Ability to solve problems and to make effective decisions.

Minimum Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:

B-Degree in Information Technology/Systems

At least Microsoft MTA (Desktop roadmap) certification or MCSA certification (current certification)

Minimum of 1 years of working on a Help Desk or a Desktop Support as a Technician.

Proven track record of successfully working on Service Desk Support Systems.

Strong understanding of hardware, software, networking and infrastructure principles is required along with knowledge of telephony and web principles.

Outstanding communication skills to team and clients.

Knowledge of (ITIL) and service management to deliver outstanding customer services and satisfaction.

Strong knowledge in Microsoft Office, Patch Management, Anti-Malware, desktop/laptop imaging, anti-virus and inventory management.

Excellent knowledge of end user devices (PC, Laptop, Mac, mobile) and peripherals.

Strong customer service orientation, good written and oral communication skills, keen attention to details with strategic and holistic mind-set, self – motivated and directed.

Ability to facilitate one-to-one and group training sessions.

Ability to work in a fast-paced and changing environment, manage user expectations and potential risks.

Hypervisors i.e. Microsoft Hyper-V, VMware, XenServer.

Networking including Vlans, Routing, Switching, DNS, DHCP

VoIP / Telephony with emphasis on Asterisk (and derivatives i.e FreePBX, etc), SIP, RTP

Backup strategies and technologies including Veeam, Backup Exec, Acronis

Relevant knowledge of current and emerging technologies.

Proficient in supporting an Enterprise strategy for recoverability and continuity of business operations.

Knowledge of the concepts, practices and procedures of the field of specialization

If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks after closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

ITIL

MTA

MCSA

SIP

RTP

Patch management

Learn more/Apply for this position