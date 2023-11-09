Developer .Net at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a prominent worldwide supplier of software and service offerings. They collaborate with major corporations across the globe, working together to achieve customer triumph and address their most critical business obstacles, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the digital landscape. The ideal candidate will possess a demonstrated history of success and will operate in a flexible setting, either in a hybrid model or within a conventional office space, alongside a diverse team of experts spanning the globe.

Role Responsibilities:

Collaborate with customer support and product management to implement high-quality code changes.

Develop and implement maintainable and testable code designs.

Communicate design and technical/functional solutions in written and verbal formats.

Manage product design, development, and implementation, leveraging previous work experience.

Guide intermediate developers in their work as a mentor.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Degree or equivalent tertiary qualification with a Computer Science major

Possess at least 5 years of commercial experience in software development.

Demonstrate a minimum of 5 years of experience in VB/C#.Net.

Proficient in utilising Continuous Integration (CI) tools, such as Hudson or Jenkins.

Knowledgeable and experienced in Agile software development methodologies, ensuring Agile practices are followed for efficient development.

Work Location / Type:

You can work from home or go into their offices.

Job ID:

J104375

Desired Skills:

VB/C#.Net

Software Development

SDLC

