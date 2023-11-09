DevOps Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE that systems are running optimally, while you tackle constraints and manage both the Cape Town & Gauteng teams as your strong leadership and passion for automation as a DevOps Engineer is sought by a national provider of Digital Communications. You will implement CI/CD pipelines, review deployment plans, proactively identify bottlenecks and advise on remediation steps and participate in the support of applications during and after hours and provide training. You will require at least 3 years’ experience in IT primarily using Microsoft and Linux technologies including experience using containers such as Docker and orchestration tools Kubernetes. Your other tech tools should include Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, MySQL, IIS, Nginx, Windows Services, AWS EC2, S3, Bash, Python, DNS, HTTP, HTTPS, SSL.

DUTIES:

Portfolio Related Responsibilities –

Provide input with respect to design, monitoring, deployment, resource and security requirements.

Ensure the standards set out by the relevant DevOps strategies are being applied within the Dev project, especially with respect to logging and monitoring of application health, compatibility with infrastructure design, security requirements and compliance around data security.

Review deployment plans, validate them and carry them out in an efficient manner via deployment tools available.

Implement, manage, and evolve CI/CD pipelines.

Ensure consistency throughout the environments.

Carry out daily checks around the health of applications sitting within your portfolio, ensuring they are running optimally, and that log collection & archiving is working effectively.

Proactively identify bottlenecks and advise on remediation steps to improve these be that extra hardware or improved software design.

Use the knowledge gained where possible to correct issues or escalate to the correct Technology team.

Attend Dev ceremonies such as standups and retrospectives.

Work closely with dev team to ensure that solutions are designed with scale/performance and operability in mind.

Participate in support of applications during and after hours, training other DevOps team members to resolve issues and reduce the dependency on yourself or other tech teams after hours.

Shared DevOps Responsibilities –

Research new technologies to be implemented within DevOps environment to improve the process of code deployment to our environments, seek out in-efficiencies and match relevant technology solutions to resolve them.

Follow a source control culture within the configuration of Servers and Applications whereby environments are configured via code obtained via source control and not manual interaction.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in Information Technology primarily using Microsoft and Linux Technologies.

Experience using containers such as Docker and orchestration tools Kubernetes.

Experience with IAC tools such as Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, etc.

Knowledge of Web and Application hosting environments (IIS, Windows Services or Nginx).

Database experience on MySQL and MSSQL.

Source Control using Git with Bitbucket.

Experience in Amazon Web Services – S3, EC2, etc.

Detailed knowledge of networking protocols: DNS, HTTP, HTTPS, SSL.

Basic Scripting Languages: Bash, Python, etc.

Knowledge of web application security / WAFs.

Advantageous –

A relevant Information Technology tertiary qualification and Microsoft Certifications.

AWS / Azure Certification.

Previous experience in 24/7 High Performance environment.

ATTRIBUTES:

Accountability and Execution.

Planning and Organising.

Learning, Collaboration and Knowledge Management.

Time Management.

Strong communication skills.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Engineer

AWS

