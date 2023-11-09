IT Specialist

We are recruiting an IT Specialist to join the Pretoria-North office of a multi-national concern.

Minimum Requirements

IT Qualification

3+ year’s relevant experience

Strong knowledge of networking protocols, security principles and system administration

Proficiency in troubleshooting hardware, software and network issues

Overview of position

The successful candidate will report to the Corporate IT Director and take responsibility for the day-today IT support and managerial function of the South African Office.

Network Management

Maintain and administer computer networks, including LAN, WAN and internet connectivity

Ensure network security through implementation of firewalls, VPNs and other security measures.

Troubleshooting network issues and collaborate with external vendors for support when needed.

System Administration

Administer servers, cloud environment and systems to ensure optimal performance and reliability.

Install, configure and maintain operating systems and software applications.

Implement and manage backup and recovery processes to safeguard critical data.

User Support

Provide technical support to end-users for hardware, software and network related issues.

Set up and configure new computers, laptops, smart phones and other IT equipment.

Train employees in the proper use of IT systems and applications.

Security Management

Implement and enforce security corporate IT policies to protect the BU organization’s data and information assets.

Monitor and respond to security incidents, including virus outbreaks and unauthorised access attempts.

Conduct regular security audits and risk assessments.

Salary Bracket

R30 000 to R50 000 per month CTC, depending on experience, qualifications and current/previous package

