IT Technical Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a skilled, motivated and dedicated IT Technical Manager who would like to be part of their team.

Purpose of the job:

The IT Technical Manager shall oversee the company support desk, infrastructure (Servers and cloud hosted at the client as well as internally), connectivity and networks within company. The incumbent shall provide proven technical experience and strategic insights to meet the IT needs of staff members of the company as well as ensuring that the installing, upgrading, and monitoring software and hardware are done timeously. Maintain the essentials such as operating systems, business applications, security tools, webservers, email, PCs, local and wide area networking both hardware and software and mid-range server hardware. Provide service to clients assigned.



Key Responsibilities include but not limited to the following:

Managing the company divisions within the IT Department for DataStor, eTracker, Work Area Recovery, International deployments

Maintaining MS Active Directory in line with company policies.

Maintain MS SQL Servers in line with internally defined policies and procedures.

Develop and maintain a reliable disaster recovery plan to minimize risk.

Maintain and troubleshoot network operations, including network hardware and business support technologies.

Provide users with technical support.

Oversee the support desk, infrastructure, and networks.

Implement and maintain required security access rights to company network resources.

Install and test necessary software and hardware.

Liaise with business support technology vendors.

Ensure that all month end procedures are strictly adhered to during system month end to ensure correct and error free processing.

Generate and print month end reports as per month end procedure.

Import data streams as per month end procedures between systems.

Provide telephonic and hands on technical support. This would include all troubleshooting of problems encountered while using the products and equipment.

Ensure that all support calls are logged to ensure that improvements to both the product, and support documentation are made and held up to service level standard as well as maintain good customer relations.

Communication with the internal development team to resolve issues arising at customer sites.

Managing the upgrade/maintenance path of internally developed systems with customers and users.

Perform other related duties as required.

Leadership Capabilities

Living their Purpose – Identifies and embraces the purpose and values and puts these into practice in their professional life.

Influence – Builds relationships and communicates effectively in order to positively influence peers and other stakeholders.

Performance drive – Seeks opportunities to challenge self and others; teams with others across businesses and borders to deliver and takes accountability for own and team results. Manage the performance of team members

Strategic direction – Understands objectives for clients, aligns own work and team members work to objectives and sets priorities for the team.

Talent development – Develops self and others by actively seeking opportunities for growth, shares knowledge and experiences with others, and acts as a strong brand ambassador.

Professional Capabilities

Knows the business and industry – Knows how member firm business works and keeps up to date on industry activities, marketplace trends and leading practices.

Manages to result – Takes responsibility for assigned areas and contributes to the successful realization of common goals.

Manages and executes projects – Prepares and manages work plans to ensure efficient and timely completion of work.

Solves problems – Identifies and solves problems objectively using analysis, experience, and judgment.

Manages quality and risk – Understands and applies quality assurance and risk management procedures in all areas of work performed.

Manages change and ambiguity – Is adaptive and flexible in the face of change and ambiguity.

Technical Competencies

Solid technical knowledge in specific functional area.

Good skills in analysis and report writing.

Fully competent in Microsoft suite, and programs relevant to role.

Competent in Windows and Mac Support relevant to role.

Good understanding of business principles.

Behavioural Competencies

Communicates very effectively both in writing and verbally.

Displays good interpersonal and relationship building skills.

Exhibits strong need for development of self and others.

Focus on delivery.

Is highly adaptable.

Demonstrated focus on quality and strong awareness and management of risk.

Ability to solve problems and to make effective decisions

Minimum Qualifications, Experience and Knowledge:



B-Degree in Information Technology/Systems

At least Microsoft MTA (Desktop roadmap) certification or MCSA certification (current certification).

Minimum of 5 years of working on a Help Desk or a Desktop Support as an IT Technical Manager/ IT Manager.

Proven track record of successfully managing team members.

Good leadership skills.

Budgeting procedures and expense monitoring.

Excellent time management, decision-making and organizational skills.

Strong understanding of hardware, software, networking, and infrastructure principles is required along with knowledge of telephony and web principles.

Outstanding communication skills to team and clients.

Knowledge of (ITIL) and service management to deliver outstanding customer services and satisfaction.

Strong knowledge in Microsoft Office, Patch Management, Anti-Malware, desktop/laptop imaging, anti-virus, and inventory management.

Excellent knowledge of end user devices (PC, Laptop, Mac, mobile) and peripherals.

Advanced working knowledge of configuring and troubleshooting IOS and Android based mobile devices.

Strong customer service orientation, good written and oral communication skills, keen attention to details with strategic and holistic mind-set, self – motivated and directed.

Ability to facilitate one-to-one and group training sessions.

Ability to work in a fast-paced and changing environment, manage user expectations and potential risks.

Hypervisors i.e., Microsoft Hyper-V, VMware, XenServer.

Networking including Vlans, Routing, Switching, DNS, DHCP

VoIP / Telephony with emphasis on Asterisk (and derivatives i.e., FreePBX, etc), SIP, RTP

Backup strategies and technologies including Veeam, Backup Exec, Commvault.

Relevant knowledge of current and emerging technologies.

Proficient in supporting an Enterprise strategy for recoverability and continuity of business operations.

Knowledge of the concepts, practices, and procedures of the field of specialization

If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks after closing date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

MCSA

MTA

ITIL

DHCP

DNS

SIP

RTP

Learn more/Apply for this position