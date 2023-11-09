Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client based in Centurion is urgently looking for a Java Developer to be on a 6 months renewable contract

Qualifications and Experience:

Tertiary ICT Qualification

3 Years + Relevant Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field (or equivalent work experience).

Proven experience as a full stack developer or similar role.

Proficiency in front-end and back-end programming languages and frameworks.

Familiarity with database management and design.

Knowledge of software development best practices and design patterns.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Effective communication and collaboration skills.

Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git) is a plus.

Technology:

HTML

Java

CSS

Back-end Dev

Front end Dev

Front-end: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Angular, [URL Removed] etc.

Back-end: Node.js, Python, Ruby, Java, PHP, etc.

Databases: MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, etc.

Web services and APIs: REST, GraphQL.

DevOps and deployment tools (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).

Knowledge of cloud services (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud).

Email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

