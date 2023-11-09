Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Nov 9, 2023

Our client based in Centurion is urgently looking for a Java Developer to be on a 6 months renewable contract

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Tertiary ICT Qualification
  • 3 Years + Relevant Experience
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field (or equivalent work experience).
  • Proven experience as a full stack developer or similar role.
  • Proficiency in front-end and back-end programming languages and frameworks.
  • Familiarity with database management and design.
  • Knowledge of software development best practices and design patterns.
  • Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
  • Effective communication and collaboration skills.
  • Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git) is a plus.

Technology:

  • HTML
  • Java
  • CSS
  • Back-end Dev
  • Front end Dev
  • Front-end: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Angular, [URL Removed] etc.
  • Back-end: Node.js, Python, Ruby, Java, PHP, etc.
  • Databases: MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, etc.
  • Web services and APIs: REST, GraphQL.
  • DevOps and deployment tools (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).
  • Knowledge of cloud services (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud).

Email updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • HTLM
  • Java
  • CSS
  • Angular

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

