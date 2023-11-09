Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client based in Centurion is urgently looking for a Java Developer to be on a 6 months renewable contract
Qualifications and Experience:
- Tertiary ICT Qualification
- 3 Years + Relevant Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field (or equivalent work experience).
- Proven experience as a full stack developer or similar role.
- Proficiency in front-end and back-end programming languages and frameworks.
- Familiarity with database management and design.
- Knowledge of software development best practices and design patterns.
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
- Effective communication and collaboration skills.
- Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git) is a plus.
Technology:
- HTML
- Java
- CSS
- Back-end Dev
- Front end Dev
- Front-end: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Angular, [URL Removed] etc.
- Back-end: Node.js, Python, Ruby, Java, PHP, etc.
- Databases: MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, etc.
- Web services and APIs: REST, GraphQL.
- DevOps and deployment tools (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).
- Knowledge of cloud services (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud).
