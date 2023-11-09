Network Administrator (Fortinet & Arista) LWNA – Gauteng Pretoria

- Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Fortinet firewalls and Arista switches day-to-day administration.
- Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting, and maintenance of LAN and WAN environments, overseeing the implementation of data and network security.
- Maintains the business-as-usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments.
- Adheres to the organization’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e., Change Control, etc.).
- Establishes network specifications by conferring with users, and analyzing workflow, access, information, and security requirements.
- Day-to-day administration of firewalls, switches, and routers, including interface configuration and routing protocols.
- Evaluating network performance issues including availability, utilization, throughput, and latency.
- Planning and executing the selection, installation, configuration, and testing of equipment; defining network policies and procedures.
- Establishing connections and updating the firewall access list.
- Maintains network performance by performing network monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning; troubleshooting network problems; and escalating problems to vendors. Maintains organization data flow and network diagrams.
- Assists with and oversees the management of user access and maintaining related records.
- Secures network by developing network access, monitoring, control, and evaluation, and maintaining documentation.
- Assists with and oversees the Data Centre operations and environment.
- Providing technical support to employees and 3rd Parties.
- Assists with the Administration of systems and servers related to LAN and WAN (e.g., email systems, accounts, workstation ID, IP assignments, VOIP, network, security, antivirus, spyware, etc.) to ensure availability of services to authorized users.
- Assists in overseeing the organization and operation of the Network Operations Centre (e.g., monitoring temperature organizing materials, ensuring availability of materials, etc.) to ensure efficient operations.
- Assists with the installation of client and server software on a variety of platforms (e.g., service packs, application software, operating software, hardware upgrades, etc.) to upgrade and maintain business productivity.
- Assists with the maintenance of network operations and software applications (e.g., servers, print, application, WEB, database, proxy, etc.) operating systems, server backups, routine maintenance programs, etc.) to ensure efficient operations.
- Manages project migrations for hardware/software systems to ensure efficient operations.
- Research trends, products, equipment, tests, etc. to recommend procedures and/or purchases.
- Upgrades network by conferring with vendors; developing, testing, evaluating, and installing enhancements.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
- A national diploma or degree in a relevant field will be an advantage.
- Any network qualification (i.e., CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be an advantage.
- Minimum of 3-5 years working experience in a Network Administration role.
- Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies.
- Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies.
- Strong knowledge of Windows operating system: Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN
- Microsoft Windows Servers 2016/2019
- Microsoft Office 365
- TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
- Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments: VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
- Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA.
- Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture: Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, and SD-WAN.
- Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, and TE protocols
- Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE protocols.
- LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
- VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
Desired Skills:
- fortinet
- arista
- network administrator