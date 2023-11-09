Network Engineer

Calling all highly skilled and motived Level-2 Engineers with strong networking and server experience.

Our client needs your expertise …

Responsibilities:

Provide second-level technical support to clients via phone, email, or in-person, relating to networking and server issues.

Troubleshoot and resolve complex networking and server problems, including but not limited to network connectivity issues, server hardware failures, software configuration, and performance optimization.

Perform network and server monitoring, analysis, and reporting to ensure optimal performance and security.

Assist in the design, implementation, and maintenance of network infrastructure and server systems.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Level-1 support engineers, project managers, and vendors, to resolve escalated issues and provide timely solutions.

Document all support activities, including troubleshooting steps, issue resolution, and customer communication, in a detailed and accurate manner.

Maintain and update technical documentation, including network diagrams, system configurations, and standard operating procedures.

Manage and prioritize assigned tasks, service requests, and projects effectively, adhering to defined SLAs and deadlines.

Proactively identify areas for improvement in clients’ networking and server environments and suggest appropriate solutions.

Stay updated with industry trends and emerging technologies to provide proactive recommendations and improvements to clients’ networking and server environments.

Skills:

Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

Knowledge of scripting languages (Python, PowerShell, etc.) for automation and task simplification.

Familiarity with ITIL principles and best practices.

Previous experience in a managed services provider (MSP) or IT consulting firm

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).

Strong knowledge and experience in networking protocols and technologies, i.

Proficient in server administration, including but not limited to Windows Server, Linux, Active Directory, and virtualization platforms (VMware, Hyper-V, etc.).

Experience with network security concepts, firewall management, and VPN technologies.

Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Netowrk Engineer

Linux

Microsoft

CCNA

A+

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group life

medical and travel allowance

