Network Engineer – Gauteng

Nov 9, 2023

Calling all highly skilled and motived Level-2 Engineers with strong networking and server experience.
Our client needs your expertise …

Responsibilities:

  • Provide second-level technical support to clients via phone, email, or in-person, relating to networking and server issues.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve complex networking and server problems, including but not limited to network connectivity issues, server hardware failures, software configuration, and performance optimization.
  • Perform network and server monitoring, analysis, and reporting to ensure optimal performance and security.
  • Assist in the design, implementation, and maintenance of network infrastructure and server systems.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Level-1 support engineers, project managers, and vendors, to resolve escalated issues and provide timely solutions.
  • Document all support activities, including troubleshooting steps, issue resolution, and customer communication, in a detailed and accurate manner.
  • Maintain and update technical documentation, including network diagrams, system configurations, and standard operating procedures.
  • Manage and prioritize assigned tasks, service requests, and projects effectively, adhering to defined SLAs and deadlines.
  • Proactively identify areas for improvement in clients’ networking and server environments and suggest appropriate solutions.
  • Stay updated with industry trends and emerging technologies to provide proactive recommendations and improvements to clients’ networking and server environments.

Skills:

  • Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
  • Knowledge of scripting languages (Python, PowerShell, etc.) for automation and task simplification.
  • Familiarity with ITIL principles and best practices.
  • Previous experience in a managed services provider (MSP) or IT consulting firm
  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
  • Strong knowledge and experience in networking protocols and technologies, i.
  • Proficient in server administration, including but not limited to Windows Server, Linux, Active Directory, and virtualization platforms (VMware, Hyper-V, etc.).
  • Experience with network security concepts, firewall management, and VPN technologies.
  • Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills

Desired Skills:

  • Netowrk Engineer
  • Linux
  • Microsoft
  • CCNA
  • A+

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Group life
  • medical and travel allowance

