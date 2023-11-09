Network Engineer – Gauteng

Calling all highly skilled and motived Level-2 Engineers with strong networking and server experience.
Our client needs your expertise …
Responsibilities:
- Provide second-level technical support to clients via phone, email, or in-person, relating to networking and server issues.
- Troubleshoot and resolve complex networking and server problems, including but not limited to network connectivity issues, server hardware failures, software configuration, and performance optimization.
- Perform network and server monitoring, analysis, and reporting to ensure optimal performance and security.
- Assist in the design, implementation, and maintenance of network infrastructure and server systems.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Level-1 support engineers, project managers, and vendors, to resolve escalated issues and provide timely solutions.
- Document all support activities, including troubleshooting steps, issue resolution, and customer communication, in a detailed and accurate manner.
- Maintain and update technical documentation, including network diagrams, system configurations, and standard operating procedures.
- Manage and prioritize assigned tasks, service requests, and projects effectively, adhering to defined SLAs and deadlines.
- Proactively identify areas for improvement in clients’ networking and server environments and suggest appropriate solutions.
- Stay updated with industry trends and emerging technologies to provide proactive recommendations and improvements to clients’ networking and server environments.
Skills:
- Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
- Knowledge of scripting languages (Python, PowerShell, etc.) for automation and task simplification.
- Familiarity with ITIL principles and best practices.
- Previous experience in a managed services provider (MSP) or IT consulting firm
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
- Strong knowledge and experience in networking protocols and technologies, i.
- Proficient in server administration, including but not limited to Windows Server, Linux, Active Directory, and virtualization platforms (VMware, Hyper-V, etc.).
- Experience with network security concepts, firewall management, and VPN technologies.
- Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Netowrk Engineer
- Linux
- Microsoft
- CCNA
- A+
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group life
- medical and travel allowance