Power Platform Senior Developer – Gauteng Arcadia

Minimum Requirements & Key Competencies:

Minimum Qualification: A degree or equivalent qualification (NQF 7).

A degree or equivalent qualification (NQF 7). Certifications: Microsoft Power Platform certifications, such as Power Platform Developer Associate or similar.

Microsoft Power Platform certifications, such as Power Platform Developer Associate or similar. Experience / Requirements: A minimum of 7 years in IT, with a substantial 5 years dedicated to developing and implementing Power Platform solutions using the following tools (Power Apps, Power BI, Power Automate).

Desired Skills:

Automate – software program

Development

Implementation

Power BI

