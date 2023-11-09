Re-advertisement – Applications Developer at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Introduction

Applications are invited for the position of Applications Developer (Grade 8) [Email Address Removed] successful applicants will be reporting to the Senior Manager: Applications

Description

Major Activities Ø Interact with users to understand the documented requirementsØ Analyse the documented user requirements and translate them into system design artefactsØ Document target system design into system functional specifications that recognise both functional user requirements as well as non-functional system requirements like system stability, system performance (throughput), security metrics (role-based access). The design also includes creation of Data models or schemas and show relationship between application inputs (User Interface) and underlying Data Schema/Model.Ø Document and update the various software and data models/schema in configuration database and version numbers in configuration media library whenever new systems are designed and deployed.Ø Facilitate sessions with various stakeholders and ensure system specifications are signed off.Ø Resolve complex technical design issuesØ Design successful business systems integration according to defined Application strategies and architectures. Set up and maintain a consistent software development environment/workspace for various software projectsØ Develop application logic using algorithms and flow-chartsØ Produce clean and efficient code based on specificationsØ Integrate software components and third-party systemsØ Troubleshoot and resolve application defects/bugsØ Develop and build system packages in preparation for deployment to various environments (UAT and Production)Ø Deploy software to integration platforms, user acceptance and test environment (UAT) in accordance with the software development lifecycle.Ø Develop unit test plans and test casesØ Perform unit testingØ Develop integration test casesØ Perform integration testingØ Sign off unit and integration test plansØ Liaise with end users during functional testing of the software by end usersØ Provide Support on all Business systems (escalations).Ø Correctly diagnose, resolve, document and escalate Business system incidents.Ø Responsible for meeting SLA’s with IT Users regarding Business Systems (escalated calls)Ø Develop user training manualsØ Train users on the new system(s)Ø Comply with the Change and Configuration Management process by completing change requests and submitting them for approval before deploying any software to UAT and Production environmentsØ Update the digital media library with new system changes that have been implemented and ensure software versions and release numbers are accurateØ Comply with the published IT department’s systems/product release schedules

Interested applicants are requested to register their CV’s and apply on Portal and click on ATNS Careers no later than 31 October 2023 If you have not been contacted within 3 weeks of the closing date of this advert, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.ATNS is an equal opportunity employer that strives to achieve a diverse workforce broadly representative of our people. This position will be filled in line with the objectives of ATNS’ Employment Equity Plan and therefore candidates from designated groups as per the Employment Equity Act of 1998, are encouraged to apply. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.We urge all our employees, clients, members of the public and our suppliers to report any kind of fraud or [Email Address Removed] the Fraud hotline toll free number: [Phone Number Removed]; or login to report any suspected fraud: [URL Removed]

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualifications Ø Bachelor of Computer Science, or Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) or any Information Technology three (3) year tertiary qualification with Software Programming and Database Management (or equivalent) as course modules. Ø Microsoft Certified Associate (one of three MCSD qualification certificates). Ø Microsoft Power Platforms knowledge would be an advantage Minimum Experience Ø A minimum of five (5) to seven (7) years as an applications developer and system administrator.

Desired Skills:

Innovation and Creativity

Good Interpersonal Skills

Good Communication skills

Good analytical skills

Initiative

confidence

customer service orientation

