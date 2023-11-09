SAP BI BW Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Nov 9, 2023

Our Client is a leading innovator in the world of SAP solutions. We are committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that empowers businesses to achieve their strategic goals. With a focus on SAP Business Intelligence (BI) and Business Warehouse (BW), we are seeking a talented SAP BI/BW Consultant to join our dynamic team in Western Cape or Gauteng and help our clients harness the power of data-driven decision-making.

Job Description:
As a SAP BI/BW Consultant at, you will play a crucial role in providing expert guidance, implementing solutions, and ensuring the optimal performance of SAP BI and BW systems.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with clients to understand their business requirements and design effective SAP BI/BW solutions.
  • Develop, implement, and maintain SAP BW data models and ETL processes.
  • Create and optimize SAP BPC (Business Planning and Consolidation) solutions.
  • Work with SAP BW/4HANA as an advantage to optimize data warehousing and analytics.
  • Provide technical support, troubleshooting, and system performance enhancements.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions within project timelines.
  • Stay current with SAP updates, best practices, and industry trends.

Qualifications:

  • A Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (SAP Certification is an advantage).
  • 4+ years of hands-on experience in SAP BI/BW.
  • Proficiency in SAP BPC and SAP BW/4HANA is a significant advantage.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to work independently and within a team.
  • Strong project management and organizational skills.
  • Willingness to travel as needed for client engagements.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP BPC
  • BW/4HANA
  • SAP BW
  • SAP BI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

