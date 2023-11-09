Senior Data Scientist

This is for the analytical and data-minded Geeks!

R1m – R 1.2m Including benefits

Our Client, a specialist in the Short-Term Insurance industry is looking for a Senior Data Scientist to join the Data Management team. You will be responsible for the build, optimization and implementation of innovative quantitative analytical methodologies, procedures, products, and advanced mathematical models that provide analytical support and interpret insights, using advanced analytics technologies to address business opportunities and problems and implement strategy.

Minimum Requirements:

6 years + in a Data Scient role

B Degree Mathematics/Econometrics/Statistics/Physics/Information Systems (having experience working with data and technology).

OR

BSC in Computer Science (looking to learn more about the operations of the business).

OR

Data Science qualification and experience.

Preferred Qualification: Honours Degree in any of the quantitative fields mentioned above.

