Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

A leading health insurance product (gap cover plans) provider in South Africa is looking for a talented senior Full Stack Developer to join their team and work on a variety of projects, including web and mobile applications. As a Full Stack Developer, you will be responsible for both front-end and back-end development, database management, and various deployment and integration tasks. You should be proficient in a range of technologies and capable of adapting to different project requirements.

Take ownership of several existing internal systems.

Develop and maintain web and mobile applications.

Work with various front-end technologies, such as HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, and React.

Implement back-end solutions using technologies like C#, Python, and Docker

Manage relational databases (MariaDB and SQL Server) and work with stored procedures.

Handle deployment processes for Android (PlayStore) and Apple (iStore) devices.

Collaborate with the team to ensure successful client activations.

Understand and work with IIS, Apache, and other web server technologies.

Integrate third-party services and APIs into their applications.

Maintain and enhance existing codebases to meet evolving project requirements.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues as they arise, ensuring high system reliability.

Participate in code reviews and provide technical support to other team members.

Perform necessary user and business support.

Any other duties as requested by the company from time to time.

Matric

BSc (Computer Science/Software Engineering) or equivalent

At least 7 to 10 years work experience in similar role

High proficiency in HTML, JavaScript, jQuery, React, and other web development technologies

Proficiency in C#, Python, and Docker for back-end development

Experience with MariaDB, SQL Server, and database management

Familiarity with Android and Apple device deployment processes

Knowledge of web server technologies like IIS and Apache

Ability to Design, develop and implement end-to-end systems

Business analysis experience advantageous

Experience in Financial/Insurance sector advantageous

Ability to work independently and in a team

Strong communication skills

Strong analytical and lateral thinking

Ability to work under pressure

Self-motivated

