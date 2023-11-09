Tarsus on Demand helps SMEs on their digital journey

Tarsus On Demand has launched a digital business hub marketplace, Tarsus on Demand, designed to empower SMEs on their digitalisation journey by addressing their unique challenges and helping them to leverage opportunities within the digital landscape.

Senzo Mbhele, MD of Tarsus On Demand, says the marketplace empowers SMEs to find the right digital solution to run their business.

“The launch of Digital On Demand marks a significant milestone as we accelerate digital transformation across South Africa and beyond. By identifying and addressing the specific challenges within the SME segment, we’re not just proposing solutions; we’re enabling businesses to remain resilient, relevant, and competitive in an increasingly digital era, all at an accessible price point.”

One of the biggest challenges for SMEs is identifying a starting point in their digital transformation journey, so Digital On Demand provides a roadmap tailored to the needs, as well as the future aspirations, of each business.

Jessica Harvey, business unit manager at Tarsus On Demand, comments: “Our vision for Digital On Demand steps outside the one-size-fits-all approach. We have curated our marketplace to be a responsive, adaptable ally in each company’s digital journey.

“We acknowledge the diversity in the digital readiness of businesses, and our approach ensures that we meet them where they are, providing tailored, strategic solutions that resonate with their specific digital transformation goals and operational needs. In this way, Digital On Demand is so much more than a service. We are partners in innovation, fostering digital inclusivity so every business can thrive on its own terms.”

Digital On Demand’s marketplace includes foundational digital elements like professional domain registration and email setup as well as more advanced integrations like cloud-based HR systems, ERP systems, and cybersecurity solutions.

Mbhele believes Digital On Demand is poised to play a significant role in the SME market. “We envision being at the forefront of the African digital narrative for SMEs. Our role is to facilitate seamless transformation and promote growth within this vital sector. Our goal is clear: to ensure these businesses are not just participants but dynamic innovators in today’s digital age.”