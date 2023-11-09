Our client, a leading player in the financial services industry, is seeking a seasoned professional to navigate the complexities of tax-related matters and contribute to their sustained growth and development.
This exciting role offers an opportunity to take on tax advisory services and tax reporting for an industry leader. With your expertise, you will guide the company through the labyrinth of tax legislation, providing advice and recommendations on new tax processes, controls, and structures.
Responsibilities:
Preparing robust tax opinions and motivations
Guiding the business on tax risk mitigation strategies
Providing tax advice on Corporate Finance transactions
Reviewing tax returns and provisional tax returns
Attending to all SARS related correspondence
Requirements:
CA(SA) with relevant under-graduate degree plus [URL Removed] Tax or Tax Honours/Masters
At least 8 years core tax advisory, tax compliance experience
Good operational understanding across the financial services industry
IFRS knowledge particularly related to deferred tax and tax disclosure
Strong communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Tax
- SARS
- Manager
- CA(SA)
- IFRS