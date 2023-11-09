Tech Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a leading player in the financial services industry, is seeking a seasoned professional to navigate the complexities of tax-related matters and contribute to their sustained growth and development.

This exciting role offers an opportunity to take on tax advisory services and tax reporting for an industry leader. With your expertise, you will guide the company through the labyrinth of tax legislation, providing advice and recommendations on new tax processes, controls, and structures.

Responsibilities:

Preparing robust tax opinions and motivations

Guiding the business on tax risk mitigation strategies

Providing tax advice on Corporate Finance transactions

Reviewing tax returns and provisional tax returns

Attending to all SARS related correspondence

Requirements:

CA(SA) with relevant under-graduate degree plus [URL Removed] Tax or Tax Honours/Masters

At least 8 years core tax advisory, tax compliance experience

Good operational understanding across the financial services industry

IFRS knowledge particularly related to deferred tax and tax disclosure

Strong communication skills

Desired Skills:

Tax

SARS

Manager

CA(SA)

IFRS

