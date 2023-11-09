Technical Engineer

Our client a market leader in mobile computers, voice technology, barcoding hardware, solutions and services is looking for a Technical Engineer to join their Port Elizabeth team. Good knowledge of WiFi networks and scanner and printer repair experience is required.

Matric, grade 12 or equivalent qualification together with a minimum of 2 years’ experience in the repairing of digital

and /or RF equipment to component level in technical repairs;

Computer Literacy with at least the ability to work on Word and Excel in the Microsoft Office suite

Good knowledge of WiFi networks and scanner and printer repair experience is essential.

Working knowledge and understanding of Application Software, Barcode Label Printing software and WLAN is an advantage

Familiarity with Microsoft Windows operating systems

SMD component soldering skills

A good team player with above average communication skills both telephonically and in person

Proven experience in successfully interacting with customers

The ability to handle multiple responsibilities at the same time

Self-driven and enthusiastic with a strong customer service orientation

English literacy and numeracy of at least a Grade 12 level

Ability to handle all repairs according to strict deadlines;

Willingness to travel for work as and when required

Professional and presentable appearance; and

Valid Driver’s License

Performing electronic and mechanical repairs to products

Conduct Field Service Support as assigned daily on all products which are supported by the company

Compiling, recording and updating data on Zoho Call log management system

Preparing, configuring and installing of Mobile computer equipment into vehicle, warehouses and factories

Conducting Wireless Site Surveys

Conducting regular site audits and preventative maintenance at customer sites

Providing consultation support for installations

Configuring and setting up of sales and test demo systems as per instructions.

Undertaking on site installations as and when required

Handling all related administration in the completion of forms, job cards, etc.

Adhering to all health and safety requirements in the execution of responsibilities

Providing post – sales support to staff, business partners and end-users

