Technical Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client a market leader in mobile computers, voice technology, barcoding hardware, solutions and services is looking for a Technical Engineer to join their Port Elizabeth team. Good knowledge of WiFi networks and scanner and printer repair experience is required.
Matric, grade 12 or equivalent qualification together with a minimum of 2 years’ experience in the repairing of digital
and /or RF equipment to component level in technical repairs;
Computer Literacy with at least the ability to work on Word and Excel in the Microsoft Office suite
Good knowledge of WiFi networks and scanner and printer repair experience is essential.
Working knowledge and understanding of Application Software, Barcode Label Printing software and WLAN is an advantage
Familiarity with Microsoft Windows operating systems
SMD component soldering skills
A good team player with above average communication skills both telephonically and in person
Proven experience in successfully interacting with customers
The ability to handle multiple responsibilities at the same time
Self-driven and enthusiastic with a strong customer service orientation
English literacy and numeracy of at least a Grade 12 level
Ability to handle all repairs according to strict deadlines;
Willingness to travel for work as and when required
Professional and presentable appearance; and
Valid Driver’s License
Performing electronic and mechanical repairs to products
Conduct Field Service Support as assigned daily on all products which are supported by the company
Compiling, recording and updating data on Zoho Call log management system
Preparing, configuring and installing of Mobile computer equipment into vehicle, warehouses and factories
Conducting Wireless Site Surveys
Conducting regular site audits and preventative maintenance at customer sites
Providing consultation support for installations
Configuring and setting up of sales and test demo systems as per instructions.
Undertaking on site installations as and when required
Handling all related administration in the completion of forms, job cards, etc.
Adhering to all health and safety requirements in the execution of responsibilities
Providing post – sales support to staff, business partners and end-users
Desired Skills:
- networks
- wifi
- scanner
- printer
- site installation
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary
- medical aid
- provident fund