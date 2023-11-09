Technical Integration Engineer (CH963) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Nov 9, 2023

Our client, a leading payments service provider, is looking for a Technical Integration Engineer to join their growing team.

The Integration Engineer will be dedicated to supporting, testing, and managing our client’s various online API integration projects and will support a more focused approach to integrations, enriched client support and enhance efficiencies within the IT and DevOps department.

Responsibilities include:

  • Managing end-to-end online API integration implementations
  • Provide technical guidance and assistance to clients while integrating on our internal API specs
  • Configure QA environments and simulators required for integrations
  • Attend and support Customer Relationship Managers during integrations meetings, by fielding technical API questions, reporting, and providing the clients with the integration project scope.
  • Assisting in gathering and documenting integration requirements
  • Maintain and manage changes to requirements during the integration phase
  • Ensure that integrations are implemented in line with the company and industry acceptable standards
  • Use problem-solving and decision-making skills to understand client pain points and to self-troubleshoot as challenges arise
  • Work closely with the development team and other internal departments
  • Follow procedures and understand API specifications

Ideal requirements –

  • Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification
  • At least 3 years API integration experience
  • Good knowledge and understanding of OpenAPI
  • Understand JSON
  • Experience with Postman / SOAP UI
  • Microsoft Office suite experience
  • Beneficial requirement
    • 3 years’ experience in the payments / financial industry
    • Understanding SQL

Soft skills

  • Fluent in English and ideally Afrikaans
  • Excellent written/verbal communication and interpersonal skills with strong sense of customer
  • Accountable & action-oriented
  • Analytical and good problem-solving ability
  • Resilience
  • Work independently and effectively in a team
  • Disciplined and self-managed
  • Driver’s license

Note that this is a hybrid role and will require time in the office (Stellenbosch).

General:

  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

  • APIs
  • Integrations
  • JSON
  • Postman
  • SOAP UI
  • SQL

