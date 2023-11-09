Technical Integration Engineer (CH963) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client, a leading payments service provider, is looking for a Technical Integration Engineer to join their growing team.

The Integration Engineer will be dedicated to supporting, testing, and managing our client’s various online API integration projects and will support a more focused approach to integrations, enriched client support and enhance efficiencies within the IT and DevOps department.

Responsibilities include:

Managing end-to-end online API integration implementations

Provide technical guidance and assistance to clients while integrating on our internal API specs

Configure QA environments and simulators required for integrations

Attend and support Customer Relationship Managers during integrations meetings, by fielding technical API questions, reporting, and providing the clients with the integration project scope.

Assisting in gathering and documenting integration requirements

Maintain and manage changes to requirements during the integration phase

Ensure that integrations are implemented in line with the company and industry acceptable standards

Use problem-solving and decision-making skills to understand client pain points and to self-troubleshoot as challenges arise

Work closely with the development team and other internal departments

Follow procedures and understand API specifications

Ideal requirements –

Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification

At least 3 years API integration experience

Good knowledge and understanding of OpenAPI

Understand JSON

Experience with Postman / SOAP UI

Microsoft Office suite experience

Beneficial requirement 3 years’ experience in the payments / financial industry Understanding SQL



Soft skills

Fluent in English and ideally Afrikaans

Excellent written/verbal communication and interpersonal skills with strong sense of customer

Accountable & action-oriented

Analytical and good problem-solving ability

Resilience

Work independently and effectively in a team

Disciplined and self-managed

Driver’s license

Note that this is a hybrid role and will require time in the office (Stellenbosch).

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

APIs

Integrations

JSON

Postman

SOAP UI

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position