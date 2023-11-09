Technical Integration Engineer (CH963)

Our client, a leading payments service provider, is looking for a Technical Integration Engineer to join their growing team.
The Integration Engineer will be dedicated to supporting, testing, and managing our client’s various online API integration projects and will support a more focused approach to integrations, enriched client support and enhance efficiencies within the IT and DevOps department.
Responsibilities include:
- Managing end-to-end online API integration implementations
- Provide technical guidance and assistance to clients while integrating on our internal API specs
- Configure QA environments and simulators required for integrations
- Attend and support Customer Relationship Managers during integrations meetings, by fielding technical API questions, reporting, and providing the clients with the integration project scope.
- Assisting in gathering and documenting integration requirements
- Maintain and manage changes to requirements during the integration phase
- Ensure that integrations are implemented in line with the company and industry acceptable standards
- Use problem-solving and decision-making skills to understand client pain points and to self-troubleshoot as challenges arise
- Work closely with the development team and other internal departments
- Follow procedures and understand API specifications
Ideal requirements –
- Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification
- At least 3 years API integration experience
- Good knowledge and understanding of OpenAPI
- Understand JSON
- Experience with Postman / SOAP UI
- Microsoft Office suite experience
- Beneficial requirement
- 3 years’ experience in the payments / financial industry
- Understanding SQL
Soft skills
- Fluent in English and ideally Afrikaans
- Excellent written/verbal communication and interpersonal skills with strong sense of customer
- Accountable & action-oriented
- Analytical and good problem-solving ability
- Resilience
- Work independently and effectively in a team
- Disciplined and self-managed
- Driver’s license
Note that this is a hybrid role and will require time in the office (Stellenbosch).
General:
