UI/UX Designer – Gauteng Sandown

We are recruiting UI/UX Designer to join the Sandton Head Office of an established industrial automation solutions company.

Minimum Requirements

Advanced proficiency in Figma for crafting web and mobile app designs.

Strong expertise in Adobe Creative Suite, including Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, particularly in PowerPoint.

In-depth understanding of UI/UX design principles, typography, and colour theory.

Degree or Diploma in Graphic Design, Multimedia Design, or a related field.

A portfolio that showcases a strong range of design skills, with a focus on UI/UX.

Overview of position

Serve as the primary designer for UI/UX, specialising in crafting user-friendly web and mobile interfaces while continually maintaining and refining user-centric website designs in accordance with industry-best UX practices.

Be the go-to person for any design-related requirements across various company departments.

Develop social media graphics in line with brand guidelines.

Create print materials, such as brochures and magazine adverts, ensuring brand consistency.

Produce artwork for signboards and other outdoor advertising mediums.

Design visually compelling PowerPoint presentations with a focus on clarity and brand coherence.

Liaise with various departments to comprehend design requirements and align them with business goals.

Salary Bracket

R30 000 to R40 000 pm CTC, depending on experience / qualification(s) and current / previous package

Desired Skills:

figma

