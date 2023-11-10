BI Analyst Developer

?? BI Analyst Developer in Agriculture ??Are you passionate about leveraging data to cultivate success in the agricultural sector? Do you have a knack for transforming raw data into actionable insights that drive informed decision-making? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
Minimum Requirement

  • Relevant technical or business qualification (Degree or Diploma).
  • Minimum 3-5 years of IT experience.
  • Minimum 2 years of enterprise BI experience.
  • Background in data warehouse design like dimensional modelling and data mining.
  • In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework.
  • Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g., Microsoft Power BI, Oracle BI).
  • Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).

Responsibilities

  • Required to partake in the development of application code, by liaising with other developers via designing, and planning to satisfy the requirements of business users.
  • Assist developers to ensure that code standards and the development process are adhered to.
  • Plan and implement solutions for the effective development of a program to meet specifications and deadlines.
  • Required to stay abreast of industry standards.
  • Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archiving of test results.
  • Partaking in the development of system and functional documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs. Is accountable for getting these documents done.
  • Analyse, and resolve difficult and complex system issues, by working with the end users and other IT support staff.
  • Writing technical specifications according to functional requirements.
  • Translate functional requirements into design specifications, according to the development standards in the area of responsibility.
  • Required to do standby on occasion.
  • Required to do production support on occasion.
  • Do peer reviews.
  • Responsible for developing quality code according to technical specification.

Desired Skills:

  • powerbi
  • DATA
  • azure
  • datalake

