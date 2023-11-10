BI Analyst Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

?? BI Analyst Developer in Agriculture ??Are you passionate about leveraging data to cultivate success in the agricultural sector? Do you have a knack for transforming raw data into actionable insights that drive informed decision-making? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!

Minimum Requirement

Relevant technical or business qualification (Degree or Diploma).

Minimum 3-5 years of IT experience.

Minimum 2 years of enterprise BI experience.

Background in data warehouse design like dimensional modelling and data mining.

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework.

Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g., Microsoft Power BI, Oracle BI).

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).

Responsibilities

Required to partake in the development of application code, by liaising with other developers via designing, and planning to satisfy the requirements of business users.

Assist developers to ensure that code standards and the development process are adhered to.

Plan and implement solutions for the effective development of a program to meet specifications and deadlines.

Required to stay abreast of industry standards.

Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archiving of test results.

Partaking in the development of system and functional documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs. Is accountable for getting these documents done.

Analyse, and resolve difficult and complex system issues, by working with the end users and other IT support staff.

Writing technical specifications according to functional requirements.

Translate functional requirements into design specifications, according to the development standards in the area of responsibility.

Required to do standby on occasion.

Required to do production support on occasion.

Do peer reviews.

Responsible for developing quality code according to technical specification.

Desired Skills:

powerbi

DATA

azure

datalake

Learn more/Apply for this position