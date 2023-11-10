Business Analyst

Nov 10, 2023

  • Responsible for the elicitation of business and product rules during the analysis phase of the enhancement and minor projects
  • Compass system and configuration and the quality of testing outputs and deliverables
  • Decomposing complex problems into simple Compass solutions
  • Configure rules according to business, product and legislate rules
  • Produce written functional requirement specifications for various system around Compass enhancements
  • Effectively testing and test matrix for all requirements after development.
  • Generate and review test packs and execute test cases.
  • Root cause analysis of bugs to reduce and eliminate future risk.

Desired Skills:

  • Compass
  • LISP
  • System Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

