Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Responsible for the elicitation of business and product rules during the analysis phase of the enhancement and minor projects
- Compass system and configuration and the quality of testing outputs and deliverables
- Decomposing complex problems into simple Compass solutions
- Configure rules according to business, product and legislate rules
- Produce written functional requirement specifications for various system around Compass enhancements
- Effectively testing and test matrix for all requirements after development.
- Generate and review test packs and execute test cases.
- Root cause analysis of bugs to reduce and eliminate future risk.
Desired Skills:
- Compass
- LISP
- System Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree