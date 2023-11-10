Business Analyst Intern at Sun International

The intern in the Business Analyst role will be tasked with analyzing and documenting business processes and systems across various business areas. Their responsibilities include assessing the business model and its integration with technology, aimed at guiding businesses in enhancing processes, products, services, and software. The intern will actively contribute to the development, optimization, delivery, and monitoring of end-to-end business processes and systems, including related mapping
Qualifications
– Degree In Business Management or Business Administration
Desired Skills:
- Analysing
- Creating and improving
- Sourcing Information
- Applying Expertise and technology
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Accomodation
- Less than 1 year Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree