Business Analyst Intern at Sun International

The intern in the Business Analyst role will be tasked with analyzing and documenting business processes and systems across various business areas. Their responsibilities include assessing the business model and its integration with technology, aimed at guiding businesses in enhancing processes, products, services, and software. The intern will actively contribute to the development, optimization, delivery, and monitoring of end-to-end business processes and systems, including related mapping

Qualifications

– Degree In Business Management or Business Administration

Desired Skills:

Analysing

Creating and improving

Sourcing Information

Applying Expertise and technology

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Accomodation

Less than 1 year Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position