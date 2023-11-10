Commvault Cloud adds cyber resilience

Commvault has announced Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI, a new platform that lets IT and security teams improve cyber resilience in an era of non-stop ransomware and malicious cyberattacks.

Commvault Cloud unifies all of the company’s SaaS and software offerings on one platform, where visibility and control can be managed holistically via a single pane of glass.

The new platform is purpose-built for cyber resilience, designed to enable users to predict threats faster, make clean recoveries, and accelerate threat response times – all at the lowest possible TCO. And customers can secure and recover their data, across any workload, any infrastructure, and from any location to any location.

The need for modern cyber resilience has never been greater. If, for example, an organization is unable to recover from an attack in a matter of hours, that can directly impact brand reputations and customer loyalty. Yet, according to a recent IDC research study of more than 500 ITOps and SecOps respondents, 59% expect a cyber recovery to take days or weeks, which is unacceptable when trying to keep businesses up and running.

“Achieving enterprise-grade cyber resilience is more than building taller walls or deeper moats. It requires a new approach that looks holistically across the entire landscape, from best-in-class data protection and security to AI-powered data intelligence and lightning-fast recovery,” says Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO of Commvault. “With these advanced capabilities and a rich and growing partner ecosystem, our unique and consolidated platform is the new standard in cyber resilience.”

Commvault is introducing innovations that can help customers realise the full benefits of AI and improve cyber resilience.

With Commvault Cloud users will have access to Arlie – short for “autonomous resilience” – a new AI co-pilot that is at their beck and call 24/7 and can respond to inquiries in plain, simple language.

Behind the scenes, Arlie will interface with generative AI models that not only consolidate information and reports, but provide users with personalised actionable responses. For example, users may be able to use Arlie to verify or validate a clean point of recovery for critical systems, or generate requested code in seconds.

Arlie will integrate on the backend with Azure OpenAI Service. New AI-enabled capabilities that support this type of personal/human interaction within Commvault Cloud will include:

* Active insights: Gives users real-time threat analysis and report summaries showing the latest information about their cyber resiliency health, removing the need to sift through filters and reports to prioritize the most pressing information.

* Code assistance: Offers a “no-code” way to build an integration or code an action: users simply type a description of what they want to do, and the code assistant will generate the code on the spot.

* Custom walk-throughs: Provides context-sensitive, guided product walk-throughs that make it easy for users to set-up, customise, and tune Commvault Cloud to their specifications. They simply ask “how to” questions and receive step-by-step documentation with annotated screenshots.

* Root cause remediation: Constantly monitors the performance of Commvault Cloud using generative AI to find issues and offer real-time recommendations on how to optimise cyber resilience.

Commvault is also announcing AI and security advancements that are coded directly into Commvault Cloud and “show up” as intelligent insights baked into daily workflows. Capabilities that match this description include:

* Advanced threat prediction: Utilises real-time predictive threat analysis to find AI-driven ransomware, including detection of shape-shifting AI malware, before they impact customers’ backups and ability to recover cleanly.

* Cloudburst Recovery: Improves business continuity by utilising infrastructure-as-code and cloud-scaling to automate rapid and frictionless recovery of data to any location. Users benefit from exceptional portability, as well as a low TCO as a result of the accelerated process.

“Organisations rely heavily on their digital data to keep the operations running efficiently and customer services functional. This is why ransomware is so disruptive,” says Jennifer Glenn, research director for IDC Security and Trust Group. “Whether on-premises, in the cloud or hybrid, the need for modern, AI-supported cyber resilience, such as Commvault’s offering, are incredibly important for today’s businesses.”

After a cyberattack, having a clean backup is critical, and so is having a clean location for recovery. That’s why Commvault is announcing Cleanroom Recovery. With Commvault Cloud, and in collaboration with Microsoft Azure, customers can use this service to recover to a cleanroom in the cloud “at the ready,” helping to ensure rapid, frictionless, and reliable recoveries.

Commvault is also introducing Platinum Resilience, a fully managed service that provides unmatched protection, engagement, and responsiveness to cybersecurity threats and disaster situations. This service, which is being introduced to select customers as part of an early access preview program with full availability planned in early CY 2024, provides the following:

* Everything from A-Z: Enterprise-grade backup and recovery, advanced AI driven automation, cyber deception, recovery testing and readiness checks, advanced reporting, security audits, custom telemetry, and so much more.

* A dedicated, secured, isolated control plane: For powerful and comprehensive hybrid data protection and resilience, with the ease of use of the cloud.

* A ransomware readiness and response team available 24×7: To optimize everything from setup to ongoing testing and validation to recovery upon a cyber event.

Platinum Resilience comes with the Commvault Protection Warranty.