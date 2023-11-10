KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Assist in the interpretation of functional data analytics across functional areas to identify insightful
trends and information to support decision making.
- Obtain the analytics needs of the functional areas and to assist in the delivery of reporting and
dashboard solution within agreed time frames.
- Identify new or improved reporting methods and techniques on an ongoing basis as required by the
business.
- Work closely with system managers and subject matter experts to ensure alignment to company
systems strategy and delivery in accordance with the Data strategy.
Experience required:
– 3 years’ report writing experience
– 3 years’ data analysis experience, interpreting trends in the business and identifying
– 3 years’ experience working within a retail environment
– 3 years’ experience in working with BI tools (Qlik and Power BI)
Desired Skills:
- Qlik
- power bi
- data analyst
- Retail