Data Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Nov 10, 2023

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Assist in the interpretation of functional data analytics across functional areas to identify insightful
    trends and information to support decision making.
  • Obtain the analytics needs of the functional areas and to assist in the delivery of reporting and
    dashboard solution within agreed time frames.
  • Identify new or improved reporting methods and techniques on an ongoing basis as required by the
    business.
  • Work closely with system managers and subject matter experts to ensure alignment to company
    systems strategy and delivery in accordance with the Data strategy.

Experience required:
– 3 years’ report writing experience
– 3 years’ data analysis experience, interpreting trends in the business and identifying
– 3 years’ experience working within a retail environment
– 3 years’ experience in working with BI tools (Qlik and Power BI)

Desired Skills:

  • Qlik
  • power bi
  • data analyst
  • Retail

