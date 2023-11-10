Data Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assist in the interpretation of functional data analytics across functional areas to identify insightful

trends and information to support decision making.

trends and information to support decision making. Obtain the analytics needs of the functional areas and to assist in the delivery of reporting and

dashboard solution within agreed time frames.

dashboard solution within agreed time frames. Identify new or improved reporting methods and techniques on an ongoing basis as required by the

business.

business. Work closely with system managers and subject matter experts to ensure alignment to company

systems strategy and delivery in accordance with the Data strategy.

Experience required:

– 3 years’ report writing experience

– 3 years’ data analysis experience, interpreting trends in the business and identifying

– 3 years’ experience working within a retail environment

– 3 years’ experience in working with BI tools (Qlik and Power BI)

Desired Skills:

Qlik

power bi

data analyst

Retail

Learn more/Apply for this position