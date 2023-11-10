Developer (.net / C#) Stellenbosch x 5 – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description:

Are you an Intermediate C# Developer with a flair for crafting exceptional software solutions? Capitec Bank in Stellenbosch is your destination for career growth and innovation. We’re on the lookout for talented individuals to join our teams in the Credit, ATM, and Branch Systems departments.

Your Mission:

Design, develop, test, document, deploy, and support new and existing systems and software applications in line with provided specifications and agreed standards. Your role is all about transforming requirements into shippable, high-quality code, and we can’t wait to see what you’ll create!

Requirements:

C# Prowess: Your C# skills should be top-notch.

SQL Mastery: Proficiency in SQL is essential for database interaction.

.NET Expertise: You should be well-versed in .NET development.

JavaScript Wizardry: Strong skills in JavaScript for creating interactive web applications.

AWS Knowledge: Familiarity with AWS is a bonus, although not mandatory.

Why Capitec?

Innovation Hub: Be part of an organization that thrives on innovation and cutting-edge technologies.

Collaborative Culture: We believe in the power of collaboration to drive success.

Career Growth: We’re committed to your professional development, with opportunities to lead and innovate.

The Roles:

Credit Department: Join the team that shapes our credit products and services, ensuring they meet the highest standards.

ATM Team: Contribute to the development of secure and efficient ATM solutions, making banking more accessible.

Branch Systems: Innovate our branch systems to enhance the customer experience in our branches.

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

.Net

Learn more/Apply for this position