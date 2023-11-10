Earthshot Prize rewards climate change solutions

The Earthshot Prize, a global environmental prize to discover, accelerate, and scale ground-breaking solutions to repair and regenerate the planet, is awarded annually to five winners, each receiving a R20-million (£1-million) prize grant to scale their projects.

MultiChoice, the official African broadcast partner and member of The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance, is issuing a call for entries from African organisations who are doing scalable and impactful work aimed at repairing and regenerating the planet to enter into any of the five categories of the Earthshot Prize: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix our Climate.

As an official nominator, MultiChoice has established an entry portal (https://apo-opa.info/49sNl0G) and asks that all submissions be submitted by 30 November 2023. Representatives from MultiChoice will then review these entries and officially nominate selections directly to The Earthshot Prize.

Last year, a total of 108 entries from Africa were received and two have made it to the final stage of the 2023 leg. These include ABALOBI and Freetown the Treetown who were chosen from over 1 300 nominees.

Since its inception, five African organisations have been selected as finalists namely, Reeddi Capsules (from Nigeria), Pole Pole Foundation (from the Democratic Republic of Congo), ROAM , Sanergy and Mukuru Clean Stoves (from Kenya). In 2022, Mukuru Clean Stoves won the Clean Our Air Earthshot. Mukuru Clean Stoves is a start-up providing cleaner-burning stoves to women in Kenya to reduce unhealthy indoor pollution and provide a safer way to cook.

In addition to the R20-million (£1-million) prize, winners also benefit from a global network of professional and technical support to scale their work. This includes access to resources across numerous professions and sectors including manufacturing, retail, supply chains, legal advice, digital technology, business strategy and government relations via The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance.