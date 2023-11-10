Ford celebrates 100 years in SA

Ford Motor Company is celebrating 100 years in South Africa with a R5,2-billion investment in its local operations for production of the first-ever Ford Ranger Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

The company is also launching an expanded product range that will soon be available to its South African customers. The line-up comprises the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, the seventh-generation Mustang range, the Territory five-seater SUV, and the next-generation Tourneo and Transit Custom.

Additional derivatives of the double cab pickup are being previewed prior to their upcoming local launch, comprising the Ranger Tremor and the Ranger Platinum.

“This is a momentous occasion as we celebrate Ford’s Centenary in South Africa,” says Elena Ford, chief dealer engagement officer at Ford Motor Company. “From humble beginnings that established Ford in South Africa in November 1923, our team and facilities here have grown into a world-class operation that delivers the highest-quality vehicles to our customers in South Africa and around the world.

“It reinforces our family-company beliefs and values that continue to guide our business and are a source of pride for the families who have worked here for generations, the dealers who have been the face of the brand for decades, and our loyal customers who embody the enthusiasm for the Blue Oval.”

Mary Culler, president of the Ford Fund, adds: “Along with our already extensive range of community projects in South Africa, I am proud to launch three far-reaching education projects as part of the centenary celebrations that will create a lasting legacy for thousands of young people in this wonderful country.”

Ford and its project partners are creating 100 maths and science laboratories for primary schools around the country, building 100 early childhood development (ECD) centres, and funding 100 youth scholarships to promote learning in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Ranger plug-in hybrid

Ford Motor Company is investing R5,2-billion ($272-million) in the Silverton Assembly Plant for production of the first-ever Ranger Plug-in Hybrid, commencing in late 2024.

The investment for the plug-in hybrid version of the Ranger incorporates a new battery pack assembly plant that is being constructed within the Silverton plant for the PHEV system. Ford’s Chassis Plant in the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TASEZ) is also being upgraded to accommodate the unique chassis configuration for this model, including changes to the robots, welding equipment, control systems, conveyors and skids.

The vehicle assembly operations are also being adapted to accommodate the Ranger Plug-in Hybrid, specifically on the Trim, Chassis and Final (TCF) line. This includes changes to the handling equipment, turnover fixtures, charging systems, leak detection and testing equipment, as well as a new repair area.

“The additional investment in the Silverton Assembly Plant for the Ranger Plug-in Hybrid takes our total manufacturing investment in South Africa over the past 14 years to around $1,72-billion, or nearly R33-billion,” says Andrea Cavallaro, operations director of Ford International Markets Group. “It signals our commitment to the country, our employees and our extensive supplier network.”

Ford currently employs approximately 5 200 people in South Africa. The local operations support around 60 000 jobs in the total value chain amongst supplier companies and contributes more than 1% to South Africa’s GDP.

Along with the new battery facility and plant upgrades required for the Ranger Plug-in Hybrid, the Paint Shop is being revamped to further improve paint quality and first time through (FTT) for all vehicles produced in South Africa. This will guarantee the highest levels of customer satisfaction and consistently deliver the required production volumes. The Silverton Assembly Plant has an installed capacity to produce 720 vehicles per day over three shifts, or 200 000 vehicles per year.

“As with the current Ranger models, the new Ranger Plug-in Hybrid will be exported to Europe as part of our commitment to offer a wide range of powertrain options for customers in this important mid-size pickup segment,” Cavallaro says. “For the first time in about two decades the Silverton plant will also be supplying vehicles to Australia and New Zealand, as it will be the source market for the Ranger Plug-in Hybrid for these countries.”

The Ranger Plug-in Hybrid will deliver more torque than any other Ranger, thanks to a 2.3-litre Ford EcoBoost turbo petrol engine paired with an electric motor and rechargeable battery system. It can be driven in pure electric mode for more than 45km without using a drop of fuel or producing tailpipe emissions, helping customers save at the pump and reduce their environmental impact.

It will provide all the towing and payload capability customers expect of Ranger, along with Pro Power Onboard for the first time, enabling customers to power their tools and appliances on a worksite or remote campsite by plugging them into power outlets embedded in both the cargo bed and the cabin. This will ensure Ranger owners will have the power they need for both work and play.