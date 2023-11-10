Integration Analyst

Minimum Requirement

Grade 12

Relevant technical or business qualification (degree or diploma).

C# , .NET API.

Azure services.

JSON/REST web services.

RabbitMQ.

Minimum 3-5 years of IT experience.

Minimum 2 years of retail systems and enterprise application integration experience.

Knowledge of message exchange patterns and application design patterns.

Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle.

SQL, Stored Procedure, and SQL Server experience.

Web Services and ESB experience are highly advantageous.

Strong knowledge of SOA

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Sound OO programming and solid technical skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Good documentation skills.

Ability to liaise with users at all levels.

Responsibilities

Required to participate in the development of application code, by liaising with other developers via designing, and planning to satisfy the requirements of business users.

Assist developers to ensure that code standards and the development process are adhered to.

Plan and implement solutions for the effective development of a program to meet specifications and deadlines.

Required to stay abreast of industry standards.

Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archiving of test results.

Partaking in the development of System and Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs. Is accountable for getting these documents done.

Analyse, and resolve difficult and complex system issues, by working with the end users and other IT support staff.

Writing technical specifications according to functional requirements.

Translate functional requirements into design specifications, according to the development standards in responsibility.

Required to do standby on occasion.

Required to do production support on occasion.

Do peer reviews.

Responsible for developing quality code according to technical specifications.

