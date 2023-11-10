We are a leading player in the MedTech industry, dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare through innovative technology solutions. Our team is expanding, and we are seeking a talented Intermediate C# Developer to join us in our mission to enhance and optimize medical processes.
As a Intermediate C# Developer, you will play a key role in the design, development, and maintenance of cutting-edge software applications within the MedTech domain. Your expertise will contribute to the advancement of medical technology, making a real impact on healthcare outcomes.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field
- At least 4 years of experience in the software development industry
- Proficient in C# programming language
- Experience with .NET and .NET Core, ORM with Entity Framework/MSSQL.
- Experience designing / implementing UI/UX for web interfaces.
- Experience in implementing ASP.Net Web API 2.0 or similar
- Experience with UI / frontend frameworks (ex Bootstrap/react/etc.)
- Angular Experience (v12+)
- Experience with and strong understanding of database design and implementation.
- Cloud Experience (MS Azure preferable)
- Strong understanding of software development principles and concepts
- Proven experience with designing and developing high-quality, scalable, and secure applications
- Experience with PowerBI will be advantageous.
- Knowledge of Agile/Scrum methodology is a plus
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET
- angular
- entity