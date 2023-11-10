Intermediate C# Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Nov 10, 2023

We are a leading player in the MedTech industry, dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare through innovative technology solutions. Our team is expanding, and we are seeking a talented Intermediate C# Developer to join us in our mission to enhance and optimize medical processes.

As a Intermediate C# Developer, you will play a key role in the design, development, and maintenance of cutting-edge software applications within the MedTech domain. Your expertise will contribute to the advancement of medical technology, making a real impact on healthcare outcomes.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field
  • At least 4 years of experience in the software development industry
  • Proficient in C# programming language
  • Experience with .NET and .NET Core, ORM with Entity Framework/MSSQL.
  • Experience designing / implementing UI/UX for web interfaces.
  • Experience in implementing ASP.Net Web API 2.0 or similar
  • Experience with UI / frontend frameworks (ex Bootstrap/react/etc.)
  • Angular Experience (v12+)
  • Experience with and strong understanding of database design and implementation.
  • Cloud Experience (MS Azure preferable)
  • Strong understanding of software development principles and concepts
  • Proven experience with designing and developing high-quality, scalable, and secure applications
  • Experience with PowerBI will be advantageous.
  • Knowledge of Agile/Scrum methodology is a plus

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .NET
  • angular
  • entity

