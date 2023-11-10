Junior / Graduate .Net Developer

If you are passionate about software development and design and you are looking to make a long-term career and grow into a software architect, consultant, team leader, development director or even business partner, this is for you.
You will form part of our dynamic team where we push the limits of possibility, stretch the creative imagination, and strive to impress our clients.
Our client is looking for an inspired, motivated individual that has high self-esteem and is very ambitious. We need someone that will make it their own, take ownership, and do what is necessary to complete designated assignments, someone that is willing to learn, strive for excellence and takes pride in what they do and their delivery.
KEY REQUIREMENTS
- Microsoft .Net C#
- Microsoft SQL Server
- HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript
- Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps
ADDITIONAL
- Must be a South African Citizen
- Must have a valid Driver’s License
- Don’t have a Criminal record
- Don’t have a Fraud record
- Don’t have a Bad Debt record
BENEFICIAL COMPETENCIES
- Agile development
- Scrum and Kanban methodologies
- Understanding Design Principles, patterns and structures
Don’t waste time, apply now!
